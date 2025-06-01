Grizzlies Take Series from Miners with Persistent Attack

June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies went back and forth against the Sussex County Miners on Sunday at Arsenal BG Ballpark, losing three separate leads early before vaulting ahead for good with a four-run sixth inning in what became a 12-7 victory, clinching the series in the rubber game between the two teams.

Just like Saturday night, it was Victor Castillo that got the scoring started with an RBI double to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning, plating Gabe Holt from first base for a 1-0 lead against. After a balk moved Castillo to third base, D.J. Stewart brought him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Sussex County erased that lead with a two-run Jordan Smith homer against Gage Vailes (2-0) in the second inning, but in the bottom of the frame, the Grizzlies responded, going up 3-2 on a Cole Brannen RBI single. The Miners answered back in the top of the third thanks to a two-out RBI single by Sean Roby, Jr., but again the Grizzlies had an answer in the bottom half, with Stewart hitting a two-run homer to make the score 5-3.

After an RBI double by Holt with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning made it a 6-3 Grizzlies lead, Sussex County again chipped away, scoring two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Gabriel Maciel and another RBI single by Roby. The Miners then tied the score on a solo homer to right field by Dom Johnson in the top of the sixth inning at 6-6, with Vailes wiggling out of further trouble that inning to keep the score tied.

In the bottom of the sixth against Miners reliever J.C. Ariza (0-1), Gateway took the lead for good. Ross Friedrick and Brannen drew back-to-back leadoff walks, and after a double steal by Brannen and pinch-runner Tate Wargo, Castillo came up clutch again with a two-run single to right field, giving the Grizzlies an 8-6 lead. Two batters later, Dale Thomas crushed a two-run home run off the building beyond the left field wall, with the 107 mile-per-hour drive making it a 10-6 ballgame.

The Grizzlies would add on two more runs in the seventh inning with two outs on additional RBI hits by Brannen and Stewart to complete their scoring, while the Miners scored a run in the top of the ninth for the final margin as Gateway took their first-ever series from Sussex County in three tries, improving their record to 12-8.

Gateway will look to carry over the momentum from the last two nights on Tuesday night, June 3, as they embark on their longest road trip of the season, a 12-game trek that will begin against the Windy City ThunderBolts. Alvery De Los Santos will start the opening contest for the Grizzlies against Windy City right-hander Bryce Hellgeth, with first pitch at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.