Otters Put up 16 Hits in Series Finale Defeat

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters (8-12) put up 16 hits but ultimately fell to the Florence Y'alls (8-10) 11-9 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Evansville was once again able to score in the first inning to open the game up. A one-out walk from Graham Brown began the rally. Evansville would load the bases in the inning but only score one run on a Keenan Taylor hit-by-pitch.

In the bottom of the first frame, the Y'alls struck back. They sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five total runs in the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

Evansville continued to battle, getting one back in their half of the second after Graham Brown hit a sacrifice fly into center field to score Cohen Wilbanks.

With a 5-2 score going into the third, the Otters had some work to do. The inning started with two leadoff singles from LJ Jones and JJ Cruz. Raymond Gil had an RBI single to drive in Jones to begin the scoring in the third. Two batters later, Ty Crittenberger also had an RBI single for his second hit of the day.

Alain Camou added to the big inning with a hit into right center field. Cruz scored to tie the games and an errant throw from the Y'alls defense allowed Crittenberger to score as well, giving the Otters a 6-5 lead.

Florence would quickly bounce back in the bottom half, sending a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game at six. An inning later in the fourth, a three-run home run gave Florence a 9-6 advantage.

Heading into the seventh, it was 11-6 after Florence scored two in their sixth inning. Wilbanks stepped up with bases loaded in the inning and delivered a single up the middle to collect an RBI and get Evansville one run closer. A couple of pitches later, Keenan Taylor would score from third on a passed ball.

Evansville added one more run in the eighth but it wasn't enough as they fell 11-9. The Otters return home this week for a six-game homestand. The week begins Tuesday evening with the Mississippi Mud Monsters' first ever trip to Evansville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT for Otter Night on a Fifth Third Bank $2 Tuesday.

