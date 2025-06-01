Reeves Powers Florence to Series Win

June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, took the series over the Evansville Otters with an 11-9 win on Sunday afternoon. This is the second-consecutive series win for Florence, who have now won four of their last five.

The story of the game was the reigning Frontier League Rookie Of The Year, TJ Reeves, exploding at the plate with a two-homer game. His first homer of the day was a three-run blast in the fourth and was the go-ahead run that Florence needed to stay on top the rest of the game. Reeves followed up with a solo shot in the sixth, moving him into sole possession of the team-high in home runs with five. The second-year slugger finished with a 2-for-3 line with two walks, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

On the other side of the game, Matt Fernandez got the ball for the y'alls looking for his first win of the season. Fernandez didn't miss many bats allowing nine hits and six runs, but provided enough resiliency to complete five innings and earn his first win in 2025.

Conner Mackay entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with the Y'alls clinging to a thin 11-9 lead but was able to strand runners on second and third striking out the first batter he faced. Mackay returned in the ninth, punching out two more and earning his first save of the season.

Michael Quinones added to the offense with a three-hit day, his first of the season, and pushed across two RBIs. Brendan Bobo joined in on the fun with a two-hit and three RBI performance which also saw him blast his first home run of the season.

The Y'alls welcome the Tri-City ValleyCats to Thomas More Stadium, when they return on Tuesday. Florence will send their LHP Evan Webster to the mound, with Tri-City's starter TBA. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET and the promotion of the day is $2 Tuesday.







