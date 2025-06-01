Titans Drop Both Ends of Doubleheader, Swept on Road Trip

Troy, NY - Ending their road trip, the Ottawa Titans (7-13) lost both games of their doubleheader with the Tri-City ValleyCats (12-6) on Sunday, falling 10-8 in game one and 13-2 in game two.

Game One - Tri-City 10, Ottawa 8

The opening game of the twin ball started great for the Titans against left-hander Brayhans Barreto (ND, 0-0), as the offence got a pair of walks aboard in the first. Climbing up to the fifth spot of the lineup, Aaron Casillas ripped an RBI single to right to plate the opening run. Next, rookie Michael Mugan drilled his first professional home run, a three-run jack to left, making it 4-0. The four-spot in the first inning was the most runs the Titans had pushed across in one inning since the four-run eighth inning against New Jersey on May 22.

In the second, the ValleyCats responded with four of their own - seeing Ian Walters blast the first of three homers in the game, a solo shot to centre off Kaleb Hill (ND, 0-2). As the ValleyCats rallied following the homer, another run scored on an error before John McHenry tied the game with a two-run single.

Tied at four in the fourth, the Titans responded with yet another four-spot to go up 8-4. A bases-loaded walk issued by Caden O'Brien to Jeremy Piatkiewicz scored one before a wild pitch plated another, setting up a two-run single from Jackie Urbaez with the infield drawn in.

Up by a handful mid-way through the game, right-hander Zach Cameron was tagged for three runs in his season-high three innings out of the bullpen. The ValleyCats began the comeback against Cameron as Dylan Broderick lifted a solo shot in the fourth before Ian Walters' two-run homer in the fifth made it a one-run game.

With all the momentum, the ValleyCats strung together yet another rally in the seventh against Brett Garcia (loss, 1-1) - as a bloop single and a walk stood aboard. Having the chance to snap the losing streak, Garcia had the ValleyCats down to their final out, but Ian Walters blasted a walk-off three-run homer to right. The long ball ended a six-and-two-thirds innings scoreless streak for Garcia.

Michael Mugan had a multi-hit game, and Jonah Sebring reached base twice in the loss.

Game Two - Tri-City 13, Ottawa 2

Although falling behind early, the Titans made it close in the middle frames, but an eight-run bottom of the fifth helped the ValleyCats to the series sweep.

Shane Gray (loss, 1-2) allowed six runs over four-plus innings in his fifth start of the season - as the ValleyCats got three in the second, added two in the third, and got one more for good measure off Gray in the fifth to chase the right-hander from the game.

A two-out double from AJ Wright to the left-field corner in the top of the third inning was as close as the Titans got at 3-2. The extra-base hit was Wright's second of the road trip and sixth double overall of the season.

Up 5-2, the ValleyCats chased Gray after a lead-off walk in the fifth inning. The Titans turned to Jake Dixon with the left-on-left matchup scheduled to hit, but things unraveled. In all, Dixon was charged with seven runs allowed over just one-third of an inning, walking four, and striking out one. Taylor Wright inherited the bases loaded - allowing a bases-clearing double to centre from Oscar Campos to put the game out of reach.

Erasmo Piñales tossed a scoreless sixth - but the bats were held silent by right-hander Connor Wilford (win, 2-1), who allowed two runs over six quality innings.

Jackie Urbaez was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, extending his on-base streak to 20 games to begin the season.

With the loss, the Titans have now lost a season-high six in a row, and eight in a row away from home. The 11-run loss in game two marks the highest margin of defeat this season. It is also the first time in franchise history that the club has been swept in back-to-back series.

