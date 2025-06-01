Boomers Homer Past Washington

June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers blasted five homers and amassed seven extra-base hits to double up the Washington Wild Things 8-4 on Sunday night and take two-of-three in the weekend road series.

Washington scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Christian Fedko homered in the top of the fourth to open the scoring for the Boomers. Banks Tolley drilled a two-run homer later in the inning to tie the score. A solo homer in the fifth put Washington back in front but Tolley homered again in the sixth, another two-run shot to put the Boomers ahead for good. Sam Kuchinski drilled a two-run homer in the seventh and added a solo blast in the ninth to account for the final.

Dwayne Matos worked five innings to win his second start of the week, walking four and striking out four. Nick Paciorek worked out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth while Aaron Glickstein and Mitch White finished out the win. Besides Tolley and Kuchinski, Michael Gould also logged a pair of hits. The contest marked the first time since 2021 with five or more homers.

The Boomers (15-7) take Monday off before returning to Wintrust Field on Tuesday to open a three-game set with the Lake Erie Crushers. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







