Boomers End May with Doubleheader Split

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers finished out the month of May by splitting a doubleheader with the Washington Wild Things on a chilly Saturday night in Pennsylvania.

BOOMERS 6, WILD THINGS 0 - GAME ONE

The Boomers jumped ahead in the first inning and kept adding on to win the opener. Banks Tolley doubled home Michael Gould with two outs in the first to open the scoring. Another run would come across on a balk. Aaron Simmons connected on his third homer of the season in the fourth, a two-run blast, to extend the lead to 4-0. A balk scored another run in the sixth and Christian Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh to finish the scoring.

Derek Salata threw six shutout innings and has gone 12.1 innings without allowing a run. Salata allowed just five hits while walking two and striking out four. Dylan Stutsman finished out the win. Anthony Calarco finished with two hits as the Boomers posted six in the opener.

WILD THINGS 9, BOOMERS 2 - GAME TWO

Washington sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning and scored five runs to lead early and not look back. The Wild Things carried a shutout into the ninth but Kyle Fitzgerald notched a two-run single to break up the shutout. Fitzgerald tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with five. Cole Cook suffered the loss, allowing seven earned runs in 4.1 innings.

The Boomers (14-7) conclude the series on Sunday night with the rubber game at 4:35pm. RHP Dwayne Matos (1-1, 4.71) is the scheduled starter while Washington counters with RHP Regi Grace (1-0, 1.59). The team returns home on June 3.







