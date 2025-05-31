ThunderBolts Snap Skid with Win at Lake Erie

AVON, OH - The ThunderBolts scored the final five runs of the game to snap their 11-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Lake Erie Crushers at Crushers Stadium Saturday night.

Jalen Greer got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the third, his first of the year. Greer came through again with an RBI single in the fifth that doubled the lead to 2-0.

Lake Erie (11-7) had just two base runners off of Greg Duncan over the first 4.2 inning but with two outs in the fifth, they drew a walk and collected three straight singles. Joey Wright and Davie Morgan picked up RBIs as the Crushers tied the score at two.

The ThunderBolts (4-17) wasted no time reclaiming the lead. Christian Kuzemka led off the sixth with a single and Dakota Kotowski followed with a two-run homer to put the Bolts ahead 4-2.

They faced one more threat when the Crushers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame but Duncan got a groundout and a double play to escape the threat.

Windy City put the game away with three runs in the ninth. Kyle Harbison singled and scored later on a dropped third strike. David Maberry hit a double and came home on Cam Phelts's RBI single and Oscar Serratos brought home the last run on a groundout.

Duncan (1-1) allowed two runs in six innings, finishing with nine strikeouts for the win. Ethan Smith (1-1) gave up four runs in five-plus innings and took his first loss of the year.

The ThunderBolts and Crushers wrap up their series at Crusher Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Evers (1-1, 2.94) gets the ball for the ThunderBolts and he'll be opposed by Lake Erie's Jack Eisenbarget (2-0, 3.66). First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 12:05 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







