Titans and ValleyCats Washed Out, Twin Bill Tomorrow

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Troy, NY - Saturday's contest between the Ottawa Titans and Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon, June 1, with a start time of 4:00 p.m. Each game is scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Following the twin bill and an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans begin a six-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After three with Brockton, the Titans will entertain the Sussex County Miners over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

