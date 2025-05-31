Wild Things, Boomers Split Doubleheader, Marlon Perez Dazzles in Game 2

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things and Schaumburg Boomers split a doubleheader Saturday at EQT Park with Schaumburg taking game one 6-0 before Washington used a five-run first to pace it in the second game while Marlon Perez pitched the best game of his career as a Wild Thing in a complete game and a 9-2 victory.

Schaumburg scored twice in the first, twice in the fourth and a run in the sixth and seventh innings of game one, the first five of which came off Washingtons starter Jordan DiValerio, who struggled a bit for the first time this season and suffered his first loss, falling to 3-1 on the still-young season. Washington had just five hits in the game, two of which came from infielder AJ Orrico. The others were Wagner Lagrange, Jommer Hernandez and Kadon Morton.

Game two started much better as the Wild Things got five against left-handed starter Cole Cook in the first inning. Wagner Lagrange started the string with an RBI double to open the scoring. Ethan Wilder, Washington's next hitter, roped a two-run double to right to make it 3-0. Brett Roberts hit a ground ball at third on which Christian Fedko made a throwing error allowing Roberts to reach and Wilder to score. A few batters later Willie Estrada singled home the Wild Things' fifth run of the frame.

In the third, Tyreque Reed belted his fifth homer of the year, 402 feet to left, making it 6-0. The Wild Things added three in the fifth with two scoring plays, an RBI single by Ethan Wilder and a two-run knock by Cael Chatham.

Marlon Perez cruised through six shutout frames before allowing a two-out, two-run single to Kyle Fitzgerald that made it 9-2. That is how the game finished. Perez earned his first career complete game in the seven-inning outing, becoming the second Wild Things' starter to last seven in a game this season. He struck out six and allowed five hits.

The split sends the series to a rubber game tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. on Mascot-A-Palooza and a Pathways Kids Eat Free Sunday at EQT Park.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.