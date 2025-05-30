Wild Things and Boomers Postponed Due to Rain

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The series opener between the Washington Wild Things and Schaumburg Boomers has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 31 starting at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's came can exchange those tickets for any remaining 2025 Wild Things home game, with tickets and seating subject to availability. Fans who had made their way to EQT Park before the announcement of today's postponement and paid for parking can also use their parking pass as a rain check for parking for any 2025 Wild Things home game. To exchange tickets, fans must visit the Ticket Return Box Office or call 866-456-WILD to speak to a ticket representative. Tickets for Friday, May 30 ARE NOT valid for Saturday's doubleheader, unless fans exchange for tomorrow's games, again, based on availability.

Logistics on tomorrow' scheduled sock giveaway presented by WCTPA will be communicated on the team's social media platforms. Other aspects of the day will be communicated with the scheduled groups, those in premium areas and those with pre-game activities on the field scheduled.

Game 1 will start at 5:05 p.m. and Game 2 will occur approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Tickets for tomorrow's games are available at www.washingtonwildthings.com or at the box office in person or by phone. Fans with tickets for the scheduled Saturday game already DO NOT need to purchase tickets for the first game or vice versa. The doubleheader is a single-admission gate, and tickets for one game are good for both.







