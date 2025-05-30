Crushers to Debut New Black Jerseys, Host 25-Minute Fireworks/Drone Show June 7th

Avon, OH - A storm is coming soon to a ballpark near you - a whirlwind of baseball, drone shows, and the debut of brand-new jerseys!

On Saturday, June 7th, the Lake Erie Crushers take on the Tri-City ValleyCats at Crushers Stadium at 7:05pm on a night chock full of awesome promotions presented by Echo!

It's 80's Night, with an in-game soundtrack featuring all your favorite hits from the best decade of music. Then, after the game, the party continues with a Billy Joel themed Fireworks display and the first-ever Drone Show in the region, right here at Crushers Stadium!

The 25-minute display will light up the Avon sky with state-of-the-art drone technology and choreography - a spectacle fans can watch from the field with special access tickets!

On the field, the Crushers will be debuting their brand-new black uniforms - slick, sleek, and new to the wardrobe! Today fans can pre-order their own black Crushers jersey to sport at Crushers Stadium and around Avon this summer at lakeeriecrushers.myshopify.com/products/black-jersey

Tickets are limited for the game, and you don't want to miss out on the biggest promotional night of the summer! Visit lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets or call our ticket office at 440-934-3636 to lock in your night of family friendly fun at Crushers Stadium.







