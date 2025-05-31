Rochard Dominates as Grizzlies End Losing Streak

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies finally brought an end to a five-game losing streak on Saturday night, receiving a magnificent pitching performance from Sam Rochard (3-1) on the mound, and blowing the game open with a six-run seventh inning capped by a grand slam in a wire-to-wire, 9-2 win over the Sussex County Miners at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

The Grizzlies jumped on top of Sussex County starter Rob Hensey (1-1) early, as Victor Castillo drove a solo home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the first inning for a quick 1-0 advantage. After D.J. Stewart followed with a single and stole second base, former Miner Edwin Mateo came up clutch against his ex-team again, lining an RBI single to left field with two outs to put Gateway up 2-0. The home team added to the lead in the fourth inning with two outs, as Cole Brannen singled and scored all the way from first base on a hit-and-run RBI single by Jose Alvarez.

That gave Rochard a 3-0 cushion, and that was more than enough for the rookie right-hander, as he twirled a gem that saw him strike out a Grizzlies-season-high 10 batters over eight innings, holding the visitors to just two hits and one walk while tossing 67 of his 109 pitches for strikes.

But Gateway was not finished offensively, either. After Hensey left the game in favor of Bobby Curry, the Grizzlies put up another one of their patented big innings in the bottom of the seventh, with the first five batters reaching base safely on a walk and four singles, including RBI hits by Stewart and Dale Thomas to make the score 5-0. After a flyout and another walk loaded the bases with two down in the inning, Mark Shallenberger blew the contest wide open with a grand slam home run out to left field, increasing the lead to 9-0.

The Miners would use four singles in the ninth inning and a hit batter to plate two runs and break up the shutout, but they could not get closer as they saw an eight-game win streak come to an end.

With the series now even at one game apiece, the Grizzlies will look to head out on their longest road trip of the season on a winning note in the rubber game against Sussex County on Sunday, June 1, at 1:05 p.m. CT. Gage Vailes will start on the mound for the Grizzlies against Miners right-hander Kellen Brothers at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







