Early Offense, Strong Pitching Lead to ThunderBolts Win

June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, OH - Aaron Evers allowed just one run over seven innings and the ThunderBolts won their second straight game, knocking off the Lake Erie Crushers 4-2 for their second straight win at Crushers Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (5-17) scored single runs in each of the first four innings to build an early lead. It started with a Jalen Greer double in the top of the first. Greer stole third and came in on a Cam Phelts groundout.

Oscar Serratos singled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and Michael Sandle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third to make the lead 3-0.

Jordan Harrison-Dudley put the first run of the game on the board for the Crushers (11-8) when he hit his first professional home run in the bottom of the third, but the next inning, the Bolts were back up by three as Zach Beadle singled and Greer doubled him home.

After the Greer double, the Bolts managed only one hit the rest of the game but they didn't need the extra offense because Evers was rarely threatened during a strong seven-inning performance. Lake Erie got back on the board in the eighth inning when Dario Gomez tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly, making it 4-2.

The Crushers threatened in the ninth, putting runners at the corners with one out but Trevin Reynolds got Logan Thomason to hit into a double play, locking up his second save.

Evers (2-1) allowed only three hits and earned the win. Jack Eisenbarger (2-1) gave up four runs over five innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts take Monday off before beginning a five-game home stand on Tuesday as they get their first look at the Gateway Grizzlies. Bryce Hellgeth (0-1, 6.41) starts the series opener for the Bolts against Gateway's Alvery De Los Santos (0-0, 6.31). All tickets are just $3 for value Tuesday at Ozinga Field First pitch finale is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







