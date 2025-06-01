Bird Dawgs Can't Climb out of Early Hole in Finale Loss

(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - The Down East Bird Dawgs dropped the rubber match of a three-game series against the New York Boulders, falling 16-8 in Sunday afternoon's finale at Clover Stadium.

New York got on the board first as Christian Ficca hit a home run to right field with Jason Agresti on base in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

The Boulders exploded in the third as Jack Scanlon opened with a solo long ball, and Agresti walked to allow Austin Dennis to score. Ficca launched his second homer of the day, this time with the bases loaded, to lead 8-0.

New York extended its lead in the fourth inning with an RBI double by Ryan McCoy that scored Dennis, followed by a little league home run by Agresti with McCoy on base, pushing the score to 11-0.

The Bird Dawgs rallied through the middle innings as Yassel Pino knocked an infield single to score Stephen DiTomaso in the fifth. In the sixth, three bases-loaded walks and a hit by pitch drove in four runs as Pino capped the rally by scoring on an error, cutting the deficit to 11-6.

The Boulders responded in the sixth with two runs off an RBI single from McCoy and an RBI double driven by Agresti to advance to 13-6.

Ali LaPread hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to help the Bird Dawgs inch closer, and Emmanuel Tapia scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-8.

New York added three runs in the home half of the eighth from a two-RBI double hit by Isaac Bellony and an RBI single hit by Franz Genther to take a 16-8 win.

Garrett Coe (1-2) took the win for New York as he delivered five innings, giving up one run on seven hits.

Spencer Johnston (3-2) suffered the loss for the Bird Dawgs as he allowed 11 runs on eight hits.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 8-11 as they fail to win the series against the Boulders. Next up, the Bird Dawgs begin a six-game homestand against the three-time Frontier League defending champions, the Quebec Capitales. The series starts on Tuesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium.

