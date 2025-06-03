Bird Dawgs Stumble Late in Loss to Capitales
June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fell to the Quebec Capitales, 5-2, in the series opener Tuesday night.
The Bird Dawgs struck first as Trotter Harlan launched the first home run of his professional career in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Quebec tied it in the fourth when Jarrod Belbin hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Justin Gideon.
Emmanuel Tapia recorded his 20th RBI of the season in the fifth, singling to drive in Yassel Pino and give the Bird Dawgs a 2-1 lead.
The Capitales rallied in the seventh, plating three runs. Joshwan Wright singled to score Pier-Olivier Boucher and tie the game. Kyle Crowl followed with a two-run homer to straightaway center to put Quebec ahead, 4-2.
The Capitales added an insurance run in the eighth when Belbin came home on a balk to take a 5-2 win.
Masatoshi Sakurai (2-0) earned the win for Quebec, tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings and striking out two. Harold Cortijo secured his sixth save of the season, allowing one hit while facing four batters in the ninth.
Brandon Kaminer (0-1) took the loss in relief of Danny Beal, who threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 8-11 and look to even the series in Game 2 of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4.
