Wind Blows the Way of the Boomers in 12-2 Lake Erie Defeat
June 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Schaumburg, IL - In any 96-game season, teams will have their fair share of tough games. That's just baseball. On Tuesday, the Lake Erie Crushers (11-9) had a night to forget in a 12-2 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers (16-7).
Things started off promising for the Crushers when CF Burle Dixon doubled in the top of the first inning in his first at-bat back, but after RHP Eric Turner kept Lake Erie off the board, it was a snowball careening down a mountain.
Christian Fedko started the scoring with a three-run homer in the home half of the first, and Anthony Calarco powered a three-run shot of his own in the 2nd on the way to an early Schaumburg lead.
RHP Brandyn Sittinger just couldn't miss barrels in his start. He surrendered his third homer of the day to Aaron Simmons in the 4th as the Boomers chased him from the game after just 3 1/3 innings pitched and 11 runs on the board.
Lake Erie got sacrifice flies from SS Logan Thomason in the 5th and DH Scout Knotts in the 8th, but the offense sputtered with runners in scoring position all game, keeping Schaumburg out of striking distance.
With a tally in the 8th, Schaumburg cruised to a 12-2 win in the opening game of the series.
Schaumburg improved to 5-0 in Eric Turner (3-0) starts, and Brandyn Sittinger (2-1) was pinned with his first loss of the season.
Lake Erie will try again against the Boomers at the same time on Wednesday night. It's a 7:30pm ET first pitch for the middle game of the midweek series. Enrique Saldana will get the start for the Crushers.
The Crushers return home to Avon on June 6th at 7:05pm to begin a series with the Tri-City ValleyCats. Then, on Saturday, June 7th at 7:05pm, it's 80's Night with the debut of the Crushers' brand-new black jerseys, and after the game the Avon sky will light up with the first-ever Drone Show in the region. Don't stay home while we make history at Crushers Stadium! Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.
Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!
