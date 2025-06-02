Anthony Escobar Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - Lake Erie Crushers starting pitcher Anthony Escobar has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - the first time he's been given the honor!

Escobar's Friday night outing against the Windy City ThunderBolts was his best in a Crushers uniform in Lake Erie's 15-0 win. He achieved the first nine-inning complete game shutout by a Crushers pitcher since Jack Eisenbarger's no-hitter on June 8, 2024. Escobar is also the first Crusher to be named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week since Eisenbarger's gem.

In his masterful outing, Escobar went 9 innings, gave up just four hits, struck out two ThunderBolts, and did not surrender a walk.

The Venezuelan righty currently owns a 0.72 ERA, which is good for second best among qualified pitchers in the Frontier League. On the year Escobar is 3-0 in four starts with 17 strikeouts and just four walks issued in 25 innings pitched.

After being selected to the 2024 Frontier League All-Star game in his first season with Lake Erie, Escobar is continuing to prove that he is one of the most underrated arms in the league. His strikeout numbers don't jump off the page like some highly publicized pitchers in the league, but the numbers do not lie. When it comes to inducing weak contact and staying away from barrels, there isn't a better pitcher to call on than Anthony Escobar.

He is set to make his fifth start of 2025 during Lake Erie's upcoming series against the Schaumburg Boomers.







