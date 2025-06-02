Smith Wins Player of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are honored to announce that 3B Armani Smith has been awarded Player of the Week by the Frontier League for the week of May 26th to June 1st.

With roster changes aplenty in Florence, Armani Smith used the week as a launchpad for his stats, and the team as a whole. During a 4-1 week for the Y'alls, Smith was able to improve multiple statistical categories by over 25%, including raising his average by 98 points, a 36% increase on season numbers.

The week started for Smith at Gateway, going 3-for-4 with a walk in a series opening win. Smith would score a pair of runs in the 13-9 win over the Grizzlies and would steal his first base of the season. That game would be followed up with a hitless game that would see Smith reach base three times via walk, scoring twice in a nail-biting 11-10 win to complete the sweep.

Home cooking came at the perfect time for Armani Smith, coming home big in a 4-for-4 performance, driving in three runs, while falling just a triple short of the cycle in a series opening win against Evansville. Smith would work off his first four hit day with the Y'alls with another multi hit day Saturday, going 3-for-5, doubling twice off Evansville pitching.

The week would end off in a similar way to how it started for Smith, getting another hit in the series finale against Evansville, while driving in a pair of runs in the Y'alls 11-9, series clinching win.

Smith would finish the week 11-for-19, with three doubles and a homer, while driving in five runs on the week. Smith goes into the first week of June with a .373 average, .464 on base, and .576 slugging, all in the lead for qualified active hitters for Florence.

Smith and the Y'alls will remain at home to start the week, with $2 Tuesday, Wrestling Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday this week against the Tri-City Valleycats, before going on the road to Mississippi for the weekend.







