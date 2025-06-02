Five Games. Three Days. One Wild Weekend in the Swamp.

June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The schedule's a little unhinged-but that's just how we like it in monster country. After a pair of postponed games earlier this season, the Florence Y'alls are heading back to Trustmark Park for a five-game series packed into three unforgettable days.

From Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 8, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will welcome fans to a weekend loaded with themed nights, giveaways, and more baseball than a normal weekend can usually handle. And trust us - this ain't your average make-up series.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - FIREWORKS FRIDAY

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:30 p.m.

We're starting things off with a single-game showdown and a postgame fireworks show that'll crackle across the night sky like a mad scientist's experiment gone right.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 - DUCK DUCK JEEP NIGHT & BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

The first doubleheader of the weekend includes the rescheduled May 9 game and a full-throttle celebration of all things off-road. Enjoy a Jeep Rodeo between games and score a bucket hat giveaway presented by Michelob Ultra (first 1,000 fans, 21+). If it's got wheels or weird vibes, it belongs here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 - FAMILY FEATURE SUNDAY

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 12:00 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

We wrap it all up with BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day, Family Feature Sunday, and Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum. These Sunday doubleheaders will make up the postponed May 10 game-and send fans home with full hearts and tired sneakers.

Fans with tickets from the originally postponed games can exchange them at the Trustmark Park box office for any 2025 Mud Monsters home game-including this jam-packed weekend.

Five games. Three days. One chance to see what swamp magic really looks like.







