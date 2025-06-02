Mariners Purchase Contract of Jo Oyama

June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Jo Oyama

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet) Ottawa Titans infielder Jo Oyama(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet)

Ottawa, ON - The Seattle Mariners purchased the contract of Ottawa Titans' infielder Jo Oyama on Monday.

Oyama, 24, suited up in 12 games for the Titans to begin his professional career, hitting .273 with two doubles, one triple, and eight RBI. He has also swiped four bases, ranking third on the club. Oyama has strung together four multi-hit performances, while picking up two games of two or more RBI. On Opening Day, Oyama knocked in a trio to help the Titans to victory.

In 2024, Oyama hit .296 with 13 doubles, four triples, slugged nine home runs, and knocked in 55 runs at the University of California, Irvine (Irvine, California) - leading the Big West with 59 games played. Oyama ranked within the top ten in the Big West in plate appearances (296), at-bats (223), runs (64), total bases (114), triples (4), RBI (55), hit by pitches (26), sacrifice hits (11), and extra-base hits (26).

The 5-foot-6 left-handed hitter was named to the ABCA/Rawlings West All-Region Second Team, the Corvallis All-Regional Team, and the All-Big West Second Team last season - while also becoming the fourth Anteater to hit for the cycle on March 8 while adding a program record nine RBI in the game.

The Naha, Japan product originally began his baseball journey in North America at Merced College (Merced, California) - where he was a lifetime .331 hitter with 40 doubles, 18 triples, 24 home runs, and 169 RBI across 201 games at the Junior College and Division 1 levels.

Oyama is expected to be assigned to the Mariners' Arizona Complex League affiliate in Peoria, Arizona, and becomes the third member of the Ottawa Titans to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization in franchise history.

For information on Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.