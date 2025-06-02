Miners Offer Baseball Camps

June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to offer another action-packed series of summer baseball camps at Skylands Stadium. Participants will learn from pros and practice on the same field the Miners play on. Youths ages 7-14 and of all skill levels are encouraged to enroll.

Led by Miners coaches and players, campers will receive professional instruction on baseball fundamentals such as hitting, pitching, fielding, and base-running. Treat your youth athlete to a fun and inspiring experience and build their skills and confidence. The camp will be capped off with a pizza party.

Register early to guarantee your spot!

CAMPERS WILL RECEIVE:

Hands-on baseball instruction from Miners coaches and players

An exclusive Miners Baseball Camp T-shirt

A ticket to a select Miners regular season home game

A pizza party on the last day of camp

CHOOSE FROM THREE SESSIONS:

DATES: Session 1 (July 7-10), Session 2 (July 14-17), Session 3 (July 21-24)

TIME: Each day of camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

COST: Each camp session is $135

For more information, please contact us at 973.383.7644 or contact@scminers.com.

REGISTER FOR SESSION 1: JULY 7-10, 2025

REGISTER FOR SESSION 2: JULY 14-17, 2025

REGISTER FOR SESSION 3: JULY 21-24, 2025







