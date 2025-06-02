Miners Offer Baseball Camps
June 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to offer another action-packed series of summer baseball camps at Skylands Stadium. Participants will learn from pros and practice on the same field the Miners play on. Youths ages 7-14 and of all skill levels are encouraged to enroll.
Led by Miners coaches and players, campers will receive professional instruction on baseball fundamentals such as hitting, pitching, fielding, and base-running. Treat your youth athlete to a fun and inspiring experience and build their skills and confidence. The camp will be capped off with a pizza party.
Register early to guarantee your spot!
CAMPERS WILL RECEIVE:
Hands-on baseball instruction from Miners coaches and players
An exclusive Miners Baseball Camp T-shirt
A ticket to a select Miners regular season home game
A pizza party on the last day of camp
CHOOSE FROM THREE SESSIONS:
DATES: Session 1 (July 7-10), Session 2 (July 14-17), Session 3 (July 21-24)
TIME: Each day of camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
COST: Each camp session is $135
For more information, please contact us at 973.383.7644 or contact@scminers.com.
REGISTER FOR SESSION 1: JULY 7-10, 2025
REGISTER FOR SESSION 2: JULY 14-17, 2025
REGISTER FOR SESSION 3: JULY 21-24, 2025
