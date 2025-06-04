Crushers Blitzed Early Again, Fall 11-3 to Boomers

Schaumburg, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-10) fell victim to another early onslaught by the Schaumburg Boomers (17-7) in a 11-3 loss on Wednesday Night.

Another early Boomers home run came off the bat of DH Anthony Calarco in the 1st, then a three-run 2nd inning got Schaumburg up and running with a 5-0 lead against Crushers RHP Enrique Saldana, who went just two innings.

RHP Dylan Spain did a great job in a long relief role, making it through four well-pitched innings giving up just a single run with five strikeouts to add to his impressive 2025 resume out of the pen.

Spain kept Lake Erie in the game long enough for the Crushers to finally get some offense mustered in the 6th. 3B Seth Strong logged an RBI fielder's choice, then DH Jordan Harrison-Dudley ripped a 2-RBI single to get Lake Erie back within striking distance (down 6-3).

However, Schaumburg punched back in the 7th with a four-spot, putting the game out of reach on their way to another convincing win. Lake Erie only managed runs in the 6th, and Schaumburg tallied five runs in the final two frames to win 11-3.

Quinlon Wiley (1-0) got the win in his Boomers debut. Enrique Saldana (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs in the first two innings.

Lake Erie will take one last crack at the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:00pm ET. Anthony Escobar will get the ball in an attempt to end Lake Erie's four game skid.

