ValleyCats Win Streak Ends at Six Games

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (13-7) fell 15-7 to the Florence Y'alls (9-11) on Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium.

Cam Jones made his first professional appearance on the mound and served as the opener. He tossed a perfect first inning, and struck out one.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters led off the frame with singles against Evan Webster. Miguel Useche reached on a 6-4 fielder's choice and Reinisch went to third. Josue Urdaneta lifted a sac fly to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.

Florence retaliated in the bottom of the second. Zade Richardson greeted Luke Trueman with a single, and stole second. Armani Smith hit a two-run homer to pull the Y'alls ahead, 2-1.

Tri-City countered in the third. Oscar Campos and Amani Larry collected two-out singles. Reinisch belted a three-run jack to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-2. It was his fifth long ball of the year.

Florence responded in the bottom of the third. Heladio Moreno singled before Hank Zeisler and TJ Reeves launched back-to-back home runs to make it a 5-4 game.

Tri-City struck back in the fifth. Dylan Broderick singled, Javeyan Williams was hit by a pitch, and Larry singled to load the bases. Broderick came around on a wild pitch, as Larry and Williams advanced to second and third, respectively. Michael Barker then walked Reinisch. Walters hit a sac fly to give the 'Cats a 6-5 lead.

The Y'alls would go on to add 10 unanswered runs in the next three frames, which began with a grand slam from Josh Elvir.

Tri-City showed life in the eighth. Useche and Urdaneta delivered one-out singles against Conner Mackey. The duo moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Kyle Novak picked up a pinch-hit sac fly to trim the deficit to 15-7.

Barker (3-1) earned the win. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Caden O'Brien (0-1) received the loss, and turned in an inning of work.

The ValleyCats play the rubber game tomorrow, Thursday, June 5 th. First pitch is scheduled at 6:40 PM.

FINAL | FLORENCE 15 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Michael Barker (3-1)

L: Caden O'Brien (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:40

Attendance: 1,224

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. ValleyCats and Built2Win will showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the fifth time on Sunday, June 8 th. Gates will open at 3 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 3:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 5:30 PM. Tickets are just $6. Secure your ticket to fun here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







