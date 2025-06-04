Mud Monsters Let Lead Slip Away, Fall 6-4 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters couldn't hold a mid-game lead Wednesday afternoon, falling 6-4 to the Evansville Otters in game two of a short three-game road trip at Bosse Field.

Mississippi took an early lead behind a pair of RBI from Brayland Skinner, who tripled home a run in the third and doubled in another in the fifth. Roberto Gonzalez stayed locked in, finishing 3-for-4 with a solo homer - his first of the season - and his fourth stolen base.

The Mud Monsters led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Otters rallied for five runs in the inning, capped by a three-run homer off the bat of catcher Justin Felix.

Right-hander James Boeree allowed three runs in four innings of work, and Jeremy Peguero (0-1) took the loss in relief after being charged with three more in the fifth.

Mississippi added a run in the eighth to trim the deficit to two, and brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth, but couldn't find the late hit it needed.

Tyree Thompson pitched a scoreless inning of relief to lower his ERA to under 2. In addition, Zack Morris struck out four over two scoreless innings - his third straight multi-inning scoreless appearance.

The loss drops the Mud Monsters to 9-12 on the season. They'll wrap the road trip on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Brian Williams (1-1, 3.00 ERA) set to take the mound in the series finale.

UP NEXT: FLORENCE COMES TO TOWN FOR A PACKED HOMESTAND

After a pair of postponed games earlier this season, the Florence Y'alls are heading back to Trustmark Park for a five-game series packed into three unforgettable days.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - FIREWORKS FRIDAY

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:30 p.m.

We're starting things off with a single-game showdown and a postgame fireworks show that'll crackle across the night sky like a mad scientist's experiment gone right.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 - DUCK DUCK JEEP NIGHT & BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 5:00 p.m. ¬ÆGame 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

The first doubleheader of the weekend includes the rescheduled May 9 game and a full-throttle celebration of all things off-road. Enjoy a Jeep Rodeo between games and score a bucket hat giveaway presented by Michelob Ultra (first 1,000 fans, 21+).

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 - FAMILY FEATURE SUNDAY

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Game 1 First Pitch: 12:00 p.m. ¬ÆGame 2: 30 minutes after Game 1

We wrap it all up with BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day, Family Feature Sunday, and Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum. These Sunday doubleheaders will make up the postponed May 10 game-and send fans home with full hearts and tired sneakers.

Fans with tickets from the originally postponed games can exchange them at the Trustmark Park box office for any 2025 home game-including this jam-packed weekend.







