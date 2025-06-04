Florence Slugs Four Blasts Past Tri-City

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, walloped the Tri-City ValleyCats 15-7 to even the three-game series. Florence blasted a season-high four home runs in the matchup.

The Southpaw, Evan Webster, drew the start for Florence but it wasn't his best night despite some offense behind him. Across 4.1 IP, Webster surrendered nine hits and six runs while collecting four punchouts.

Michael Barker entered in the fifth inning and looked brilliant across 2.2 innings. Barker allowed just one hit while punching out five ValleyCats and picked up his team-high third hit of the season. Conner Mackay came out of the pen for the eighth and ninth inning and fired two innings allowing just one run to close out the ballgame.

The night was led by the long ball for Florence who clubbed four home runs accounting for eight of their 15 runs. Armani Smith started the party launching a two-run shot to left field for his third dinger of the season. Smith finished with a 3-for-4 night adding three RBIs and two runs scored.

Hank Zeisler and TJ Reeves went back-to-back in the third with Zeisler launching the two-run blast and Reeves a solo shot for his team-high sixth home run of the season. The blast party ended in the fifth inning when Josh Elvir launched the biggest home run of the night, a go-ahead grand slam, which gave Florence a 9-6 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Y'alls saw some more offense with another four run sixth inning which included five hits and was highlighted by a two-run double from Zade Richardson. Craig Massey finished his night with three hits and two runs scored, while Reeves, Zeisler, Richardson, Smith, and Heladio Moreno joined him in the multi-hit club.

Florence returns for the pivotal rubber match versus the ValleyCats tomorrow night at Thomas More Stadium. LHP Eli Majick opposes Tri-City's lefty, Stephen Still. First pitch for Thirsty Thursday is set for 6:40 PM.







