Boulders Get First Walkoff Win of 2025

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders made it a season-best four-game winning streak in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon, coming from behind in the late innings to defeat the New Jersey Jackals, 6-5, in 10 at Clover Stadium.

Catcher Jason Agresti was the final hero for New York (10-11), chopping a walk-off RBI single up the middle, as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games (19-for-40).

The Boulder bats were quiet after grabbing a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by SS Austin Dennis and RF Ryan McCoy, as New Jersey (7-15) got a two-run single and two-run homer from RF Ryan Ford in the third and fifth innings.

McCoy eventually tied the score at 4-4 with a two-run rocket over the left-centerfield fence in the bottom of the eighth and, after the Jackals scratched out a run in the tenth, LF Alfredo Marte made it 5-5 with an RBI single that set up Agresti's game-winner two batters later.

RHP Tyler Vail (W

/ 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB 0 K) picked up the win in relief of RHP Emmett Bice (ND / 7 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP), with RHP Parker Kruglewicz facing the minimum in the top of the eighth.

The Boulders go for the series sweep and their fifth straight win tomorrow (Thursday) night at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.







