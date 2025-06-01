Devers, Furr Deliver Storybook Ending in Series with Slammers

PEARL, MS - Baseball has been called a game of repetition-a slow, steady rhythm that gives players a chance to rewrite the story the next day. Luis Devers and Kasten Furr lived that truth Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park; Furr, bouncing back from a tough defensive outing the night before to start three different 6-4-3 double plays, and Devers, who entered with a 12.66 ERA, delivered a performance to remember, throwing a complete-game shutout to lead the Mississippi Mud Monsters past the Joliet Slammers 2-0.

In front of 1,491 fans (plus 110 dogs) on Howl in the Park Day, Devers (2-2) was masterful, working around seven hits and three walks while striking out six across nine scoreless innings. He threw 115 pitches, battling through traffic and leaning on a locked-in defense behind him.

The Monsters struck in the second inning when Travis Holt launched a two-run homer to left-his second in as many days-after Nick Hassan worked a walk. That swing proved to be the difference, as C.J. Blowers took the loss for Joliet despite pitching a complete game of his own, going eight innings and allowing just those two runs on six hits.

Kyle Booker led the way with two hits, while Andriel Lantigua, Brayland Skinner, and Furr each added singles.

Defensively, Furr's response after Saturday's struggles plucked the strings of the most hopeless baseball romantics, as he helped turn three double plays alongside Roberto Gonzalez and Hassan to end the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings.

With the win, Mississippi improves to 8-10, while Joliet falls to 11-9, having taken four of six games in the series.

This week's series at Trustmark Park was memorable on several fronts. Devers etched his name into the record books with the Mud Monsters' first-ever complete game shutout, a milestone moment in the team's young history. On the other side, Slammers manager Mike Pinto notched his 900th career win, marking a significant milestone for the Frontier League's all-time winningest manager.

The Mud Monsters are off Monday before hitting the road to open a three-game midweek series in southern Indiana, against the Evansville Otters. Rodney Theophile will take the hill for Mississippi on Tuesday night.

