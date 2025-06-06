Florence Announces Four MLB Signings

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are proud to announce that MLB-affiliated organizations have purchased the contracts of four Y'alls players in May. Dating back to the start of 2024, Florence has sent a league-high nine players to affiliated teams.

The month of May was an active one across the Frontier League with 12 players being sent to MLB-affiliated teams. The Y'alls led the way with a league-high four players having their contracts purchased.

The fun started with RHP Beau Blanchard catching the eye of the Cincinnati Reds right before Opening Day. Without even pitching in a regular season game for Florence, the Louisiana native had his contract purchased and was sent to the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. Blanchard was a 2024 signing for Florence with the hope of adding a closer to the back of the pen. The hard-throwing righty came into Competition Camp pumping upper 90s on the radar gun while tossing one shutout inning of exhibition play.

After a solid half of a season with Florence in 2024, Stephen Hrustich returned for Year 2 looking to build on his resume. On May 18th, Hrustich launched three home runs at Thomas More Stadium against the Washington Wild Things, catching the eyes of scouts everywhere. A few days later, "Rusty" had his contract purchased by the Detroit Tigers and was sent to Single-A Lakeland.

The Speedster, Blaze O'Saben, was signed shortly after Hrustich, launching himself into the conversation with a ridiculously hot start to the season. The 2024 NAIA Player of the Year shot out the gates roaring with a team-high .438 average, 1.237 OPS, and 10 stolen bases. After mashing his first home run of the season, O'Saben was picked up by the Minnesota Twins and sent to Single-A Fort Myers. There he can play against his outfield companion, Hrustich, in the Florida State League.

Last but certainly not least, Dalton Davis, capped off his stellar month leading the team in average (.326) and hits (18) at the time. After spending all offseason transitioning from the outfield and first base to become the starting second baseman for Florence, Davis was rewarded with his first affiliated contract. The Seattle Mariners signed Davis on May 31st and sent him to the Arizona Complex League to play for the ACL Mariners.

