Klein Fires Seven Solid Frames for Series Opener Victory

AVON, OH - The Tri-City ValleyCats (15-7) defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 7-2 (12-11) on Friday at Crushers Stadium.

Dylan Broderick led off the game with a solo home run against Ethan Smith to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead. It was his second big fly of the season.

Smith walked Jake Reinisch and Miguel Useche in the second. John McHenry capitalized with an RBI single to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

The ValleyCats tacked on a run in the fourth. Kyle Novak singled and went to third on a double from Reinisch. Ian Walters collected an RBI groundout to provide Tri-City with a 3-0 advantage.

The 'Cats added in the fifth. Amani Larry singled and stole second. He moved to third on a groundout from Javeyan Williams. Oscar Campos plated a run with a single to put Tri-City on top, 4-0.

Lake Erie fought back in the seventh. Burle Dixon doubled off Easton Klein. Afterward, Alfredo Gonzalez singled. An error from Williams on the play allowed Dixon to score, and Gonzalez to move to third. Afterward, Gonzalez came around on a wild pitch, which cut the deficit to 4-2.

Tri-City provided some insurance in the ninth. Williams picked up a single against Dayan Reinoso. Campos grounded out and Williams went to second. Novak singled and Williams advanced to third. Cam Jones then pinch-ran for Novak. Josh Leslie delivered an RBI knock before Walters walked to load the bases. Useche brought in two runs with a single to make it a 7-2 contest.

Klein (2-2) earned the win. He dominated over seven frames, yielding two runs on four hits. Brayhans Barreto tossed two scoreless frames to seal the victory.

Smith (1-2) received the loss. He tossed five frames, giving up four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out one.

The ValleyCats look to take the middle game tomorrow, Saturday, June 7 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | LAKE ERIE 2

W: Easton Klein (2-2)

L: Ethan Smith (1-2)







