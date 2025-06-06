Boomers Walk Past Windy City

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a five-game roadtrip by drawing 10 walks to help upend the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-3 in the opener of a brief two-game set on Friday night.

The starting pitchers put up matching zeroes through the first four innings as Cole Cook and Greg Duncan went toe-to-toe. The Boomers gave Cook the lead by taking advantage of an error in the fifth. Sam Kuchinski singled home Kyle Fitzgerald with the first run. The score remained 1-0 until the Boomers plated five runs in the eighth, taking advantage of five walks and a hit batter. The team mustered only two hits in the frame, one of which was a two-run single from Banks Tolley. Will Prater and Kuchinski drew bases loaded walks and Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly.

Cook carried a shutout into the ninth before Windy City struck for three runs. Nick Paciorek was able to close out the victory. Cook worked 8.1 innings to earn his second win of the year, striking out eight. The offense finished with eight hits in the game. Kuchinski, Aaron Simmons and Fitzgerald all posted a pair. All nine members of the lineup reached base at least once.

The Boomers (18-8) wrap the brief series tomorrow night at 6:00pm with RHP Dwayne Matos (2-1, 5.19) scheduled to start opposite RHP Aaron Evers (2-1, 2.42). The team returns home for Father's Day weekend. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







