Nigro Signs Major League Contract with Minnesota Twins

March 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







The New Jersey Jackals are proud to announce that catcher Frank Nigro has signed a Major League contract with the Minnesota Twins. Nigro played 67 games with the Jackals in 2024 and will serve as the Twins' bullpen catcher.

Hailing from Stony Brook, New York, Nigro played high school baseball at Don Bosco Prep and college baseball at Wilmington University in New Castle, Delaware, from 2016 to 2019.

Nigro signed a free agent contract with the Twins organization and played in their minor league system from 2021 to 2023.

Jackals Field Manager Bert Gonzalez said, "I'm so proud of Frank. He made an immediate impact on our team-on and off the field. Frank displayed incredible leadership throughout the year, earning him the Frontier League's Fran Riordan Citizenship Award. No one is better suited for this job in the big leagues."

Jackals General Manager John Hunt echoed Gonzalez's thoughts: "No one works harder than Frank in handling a pitching staff and being ready for any game situation. He has a top-notch baseball IQ and was great in the locker room and with our fans. It was an honor having Frank as part of our organization."

The Minnesota Twins begin their regular season schedule tomorrow (March 27) with a three-game series at St. Louis.

The Jackals open their 2025 campaign at home against the defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales on Friday, May 9, at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at jackals.com or by phone at 973-746-7434.

