Jackals to Induct Ani Ramos into Team's Hall of Fame

February 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







The New Jersey Jackals are proud to announce the induction of Ani Ramos into the team's Hall of Fame. Ramos will be honored before the Jackals' May 16 game against the Down East Bird Dawgs on Wellpoint Field at Hinchliffe Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at jackals.com.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Ramos was the Jackals' bullpen coach for 18 seasons between 1998 and 2016. He is the only player or coach with four championship rings in the Jackals' 27-year history. Ramos grew up locally and played baseball at Passaic High School before transferring to Pope Pius XII and attending Ramapo College. He now lives in Verona, NJ, and owns the Ani Ramos Catching Academy, which has sent many players to college, independent ball, and even Major League-affiliated teams.

Ramos' daughter, Alexa, served as a four-year Jackals intern and now works for the MLB Commissioners Office in New York City as the Manager of Youth Content.

Jackals general manager John Hunt commented, "I was doing tons of homework while rebuilding the culture and researching the history of the Jackals. When asking around, the name Ani Ramos came up over and over. With his hard work and dedication, Ani embodies everything I believe in. We're excited for Friday, May 16, and invite everyone who knows Ani to join us for the big celebration."

When Ramos learned of his induction, he said, "I thought John was calling to see if I was interested in coaching again. I was flattered and excited when he told me about the induction. I've always loved helping young players get better at their craft."

Ramos is the first Jackals Hall of Fame inductee since 2016. Other members of the Hall include Yogi Berra, Ed Ott, Craig Breslow, Zach Smithlin, Joel Bennett, and Isaac Pavlik.

For questions or more information, please contact John Hunt at jhunt@jackals.com or (973) 746-7434, extension 106.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 6, 2025

Jackals to Induct Ani Ramos into Team's Hall of Fame - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.