Mississippi Mud Monsters Announce Partnership with Brown Bottling Group to Bring Pepsi Products to Trustmark Park

February 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are proud to announce a new partnership with Brown Bottling Group, ensuring that Pepsi products will be available at Trustmark Park for the upcoming season. This collaboration goes beyond just beverages-it's about strengthening community ties, enhancing the fan experience, and making Trustmark Park a premier gathering place for Central Mississippi.

"Bringing in Brown Bottling Group as a partner is an exciting step forward for the Mud Monsters organization and our fans," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Their commitment to quality, community, and service aligns perfectly with our mission to make every game day an unforgettable experience. From ice-cold sodas on hot summer nights to impactful community-driven programs, this partnership is about more than what's in the cup-it's about what we're building together."

With deep roots in Mississippi since 1971, Brown Bottling Group, a division of Brown Group Companies, is a third-generation, full-service distributor of Pepsi-Cola and Dr Pepper beverages. Their portfolio includes a wide variety of soft drinks, juices, sports drinks, water, coffee, and tea, ensuring fans have plenty of options when they cheer on the Mud Monsters this season.

"Beginning a partnership with such an integral part of our community means more than just serving our beverages," said Shelley Brown Floyd, Executive Vice President of Brown Group Companies. "It means collaborating with the Mud Monsters team to strengthen the deep community roots our company cherishes. We're not just delivering your favorite drinks-we've lined up community-driven programs for the opening season that will bring families together and connect local nonprofit organizations and businesses in the Metro area. The leadership team at the Mud Monsters has already shown us they are dedicated to revitalizing Trustmark Park as one of Central Mississippi's premier sports venues, and we couldn't be more thrilled to play a role in that revitalization. To match their vision, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure the brands you know and love are ready for opening day."

As part of this partnership, fans can look forward to exciting game-day activations, special promotions, and community-focused initiatives led by Brown Bottling Group.

For more information on Brown Bottling Group, visit www.browngroup.net.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters are set to kick off their inaugural season on May 8th, facing off against the Florence Y'alls at Trustmark Park. Thanks to Brown Bottling Group, fans can count on a lineup of refreshing beverages to enjoy with every pitch, hit, and home run as the Mud Monsters take the field for the first time.

