Sako Signs with New York Mets

December 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







New Jersey Jackals starting pitcher Yuhi Sako has signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets.

The Frontier League All-Star finished 2024 with a 3.40 ERA in 92.2 innings pitched and 78 strikeouts. In the All-Star Game, Sako sent the West Division down in order during his seventh-inning appearance. The right-handed native of Ashiya, Japan, followed that performance with a complete-game shutout of the New England Knockouts, earning him Pitcher of the Week honors for July 15-22. Sako struck out 13 batters, conceding just five hits and one walk in New Jersey's 4-0 win. The 13 were the most strikeouts in a game by a Jackals pitcher that season, and the complete-game shutout was the first for New Jersey since Jorge Tavarez blanked the Empire State Greys on August 19, 2023.

"I'm very excited for Yuhi," said Jackals Manager Bert Gonzalez. "He has a special gift and proved over his two seasons with the Jackals that he deserves this opportunity at the next level with the Mets. This is a great day for Yuhi and independent baseball. I look forward to seeing him pitch in the big leagues where he belongs one day."

Sako was 7-3 with a 3.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts in his two seasons with the Jackals. In 2023, Sako tossed 37.1 frames with a 3.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in relief for New Jersey.

"It was a joy having Yuhi as part of Jackals Nation," said Jackals General Manager John Hunt. "He was a warrior on the mound and a leader in the clubhouse. Yuhi loved his teammates and the community. You can't ask for more from a player. The Mets got a future ace. I am so proud of his growth as a person and as a player."

The Jackals open their 2025 campaign at home against the defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales on Friday, May 9, at 6:35 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at jackals.com or by phone at 973-746-7434.

