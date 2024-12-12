Infielder Marine Heading to Ottawa for 2025 Season

December 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Infielder Braylin Marine with the Yolo High Wheelers

(Ottawa Titans) Infielder Braylin Marine with the Yolo High Wheelers(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract with infielder Braylin Marine for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Marine, 24, heads to Ottawa for his second professional campaign after being a mid-season and post-season all-star in the Pioneer League this past summer. Over 84 games with the league champion Yolo High Wheelers, Marine hit .383 with 21 doubles, nine home runs, and knocked in 68 runs - all while swiping 23 bases and registering a .976 OPS.

In his first professional season - Marine registered 38 multi-hit performances, 11 three-hit games, four contests with four knocks, and a five-hit game. In 2024, Marine also strung together a 16-game hit streak from June 8 to 26 and at one point posted a 28-game on-base streak.

Hailing from Freeport, New York, Marine appeared in 170 games at the Newberry College (Newberry, South Carolina) from 2019-2023. A career .372 hitter in college, Marine recorded 38 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs, and 156 RBI. While at Newberry, Marine helped the Wolves to two SAC (South Atlantic Conference) Championships in 2019 and 2022. Marine is the all-time leader with 100 stolen base attempts, succeeding 79 times - which ranks second all-time.

The 6-foot-2 infielder joined the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League upon graduation in 2023 - where he posted a .318 average with eight doubles and five triples in 39 games.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.