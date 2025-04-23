A Monster Voice Rises: Jay White Named Broadcaster for the Mud Monsters

PEARL, Miss. - You can't have a monster movie without a narrator, and now, you can't have a Mud Monsters game without Jay White. The Mississippi Mud Monsters are proud to announce longtime Mississippi broadcaster Jay White as the team's official play-by-play voice for the 2025 season. From Opening Day to the final out, Jay will be behind the mic for all 96 games-home and away-bringing every bat crack, base steal, and bullpen beast mode to life.

A Jackson native with nearly 30 years of broadcasting experience, Jay's voice is already part of Mississippi's sports soundtrack. Whether you've heard him hosting the award-winning Season Pass on MPB Think Radio or co-hosting Mississippi Sports This Morning, there's a good chance he's already called a big moment from your sports memory bank. He's done it all-baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, soccer-across Dixie Youth, high school, JUCO, college, and the pros. If it involves a scoreboard, Jay's probably described it. And now, he's bringing that same legendary voice to Trustmark Park, ready to call a monster mash-up at home plate or a moonshot sailing clean over Old Brandon Road.

But it's not just his play-by-play chops that make Jay a perfect fit. He's a family man and a familiar face in Central Mississippi. Jay and his wife Heather (a Madison native) have been married for 10 years, and they're raising four teenagers in Rankin County. Their oldest will graduate this spring from the Mississippi School of the Arts-so creativity runs in the bloodline.

"This isn't just a new team-it's a new era, and I'm humbled to be the one holding the mic," said White. "Baseball in Mississippi has always had heart, grit, and great stories. I can't wait to help fans hear every crack of the bat, every big play, and every muddy moment that makes this team special."

Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour added, "Jay brings instant credibility, deep roots in our community, and a voice that just sounds like Mississippi baseball. From day one, we knew we wanted a broadcaster who could make fans feel like they were right there in the ballpark, even if they're listening from miles away. Jay's going to bring this story to life in a way only he can."

Thanks to a brand-new streaming partnership between the Frontier League and HomeTeam, fans everywhere can follow Jay's call of the Mud Monsters all season long. All 96 games will be broadcast live through HomeTeam's new platform. Whether you're tuning in from Pearl or Peoria, the monsters are coming to you. Learn more and subscribe at www.frontierleaguetv.com.

Jay White makes his Mud Monsters debut on May 8, when the team takes the field for Opening Day at Trustmark Park. Bring your friends, charge your phone, and get ready to believe in monsters.

