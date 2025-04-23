Bird Dawgs Announce Two Exhibition Games

April 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs are set to play two exhibition games before the inaugural season begins. The team will face Lenoir Community College on Monday, May 5 at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup against the US Military WarDogs Camp Lejeune on Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m., with both games being played at Historic Grainger Stadium. [A poster for a sports event AI-generated content may be incorrect.] Lenoir Community College is an NJCAA Division II program located in Kinston, North Carolina and wrap their regular season up on May 3.

The Camp Lejeune WarDogs represent WarDogs Military Baseball, a team composed of the Military's best ball players. The WarDogs travel nationally to compete against major, minor, and collegiate teams, raising awareness and funds for veterans facing challenges such as PTSD, suicidal ideation, unemployment and disability.

"We're excited to open our ballpark to the community and get ready for the season," said Brett Wellman, Field Manager of the Bird Dawgs. "It's a great way for fans to get a first look at the team and support an important cause."

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to each game, and concessions will be available for fans throughout the evening. Fans can purchase tickets for the exhibition games on downeastbirddawgs.com

