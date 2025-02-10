ValleyCats Extend Campos, Sign Two Players

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Monday they have extended C Oscar Campos, and signed newcomers INF Josh Leslie and OF Ethan Martini. This Building the Roster Update is presented by Curtis Lumber.

Campos was an All-Star for Tri-City in 2024, and is coming off his best season at the plate. The 28-year-old hit .307 with a career-high 11 homers, 64 RBI, and 77 games played. A fan favorite, the Maturin, Venezuela native is the only 'Cat to play more than three seasons in the organization, and returns for his fifth year in the Capital Region. Additionally, with the extension the ValleyCats hold a 2026 club option.

Campos was signed by the Houston Astros as a 17-year-old in 2014, and spent seven years in their organization. Most notably, he won the 2018 New York-Penn League championship with Tri-City. Campos returned to the 'Cats in their first season in the Frontier League in 2021, and his contract was purchased by the New York Mets that same year; he reached as high as Triple-A Syracuse in 2023.

Leslie graduated from McNeese State University in 2023. The 24-year-old was a career .320 hitter with the Cowboys, and swiped 30 bases over 97 games. The speedster made his professional debut in the Pioneer Baseball League in 2024 during the inaugural season with the Oakland Ballers. Overall, the Wisconsin product held a .310 OBP over 45 games, compiling four homers and five stolen bases.

Martini played the last four years at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. The left-hand hitter received All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Second Team honors in 2023. The Trevose, Pa. native is one of the best players ever to don a Golden Bears uniform, finishing his career inside the program's top 10 in homers (17), RBI (114), and total bases (274). The 22-year-old was signed out of the California Winter League, the exclusive winter league of the Frontier League, and spent time with the Palm Springs Chill.

Frontier League teams are able to carry 34 players during the offseason with the active roster then trimmed down to 24 players for Opening Day on May 9 th. The ValleyCats roster will continue to take shape during the hot stove season with additional transactions updated at www.tcvalleycats.com and through the team's social media channels.

