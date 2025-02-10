Wild Things Sign RHP Hector Garcia

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Right-handed pitcher Hector Garcia has signed with the Washington Wild Things. He last pitched professionally in 2023 and in two games that season for the Twins FCL affiliate.

Garcia pitched four seasons at Hope International and had tremendous success for the NAIA program. In 2020, he was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in six games as a freshman. He posted two saves and in 18 innings, Garcia allowed just two runs on 12 hits with 29 strikeouts. The following season, he had a 3.98 ERA in 16 appearances from the bullpen, logging 39 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of work while allowing 22 hits and recording three saves.

He converted into a starting role in 2022 and made 13 starts that made up for all his outings as a junior. He was 11-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 74 innings. That strikeout total went along with just 41 hits allowed and 26 walks. He'd go on to pitch for Kokomo in the Northwoods League that summer and fanned 36 in 25.2 innings with three saves and a 2.81 earned run average.

Prior to joining the Twins organization in 2023, Garcia went 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 games (all starts) for Hope International as a senior. In 56.1 innings he struck out 93 and walked only 11 with 34 hits allowed. He ended up pitching in the Cape Cod League for six games as well, logging just three walks against 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. The two games with the FCL Twins were both out of the pen. He whiffed two in 1.1 innings of work.

Garcia will seek a role on the pitching staff for the Wild Things once he and the rest of the staff arrive for camp in late April. Garcia is a pro-1 by classification in the Frontier League at 23 years old.

