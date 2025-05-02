Crushers Stadium Going Cashless

May 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Lake Erie Crushers Going Cashless for the 2025 Season

To enhance fan convenience and improve the overall ballpark experience, the Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce that Crushers Stadium will become a cashless facility starting in 2025.

This transition will apply to all transactions at concessions, merchandise stands, parking, and ticket windows. Going cashless helps streamline operations, reduce wait times, minimize lines, and create a faster, safer, and more efficient fan experience.

Accepted Payment Methods:

- Major credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express)

- Mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay)

We appreciate your support as we continue working to deliver the safest, most convenient, and most enjoyable experience possible at Crushers Stadium!

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

Home Opener tickets are now on sale, and the Lake Erie Crushers Promotional Schedule is live on our website at lakeeriecrushers.com.

