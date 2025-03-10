Wild Things Announce Return and Expansion of Coors Light Brew Crew

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and the Molson Coors Beverage Company have announced the return of the Coors Light Brew Crew program for 2025 and that the program will be expanding this season to include all fans aged 21-39 along with dollar Coors Light pints for all fans 21 and older to enjoy responsibly.

The program's return, themes and expansion announcement is the second announcement of a program being back for the upcoming season in Washington, with another slated for Friday before the team announces its full promotional schedule Monday, March 17.

Following registration, fans from the age bracket 21 through 39 years old will get the free ticket to Thursday home games through a link that will be sent in text message form to them from the Wild Things inviting them to reserve their seats for the upcoming Thursday contest. At the game, $1 Coors Light drafts will be available at the Beer Wagon, located near the right field gate and the team's merchandise store, The Cage. Each week will also offer a signature Deep Eddy cocktail or other themed beverage at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar, located adjacent to the Beer Wagon by the Pepsi Party Deck.

"We are excited to work with our partners and expand the Coors Light Brew Crew opportunity," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "This new format will allow the millennial and Gen Z age brackets to spend quality time with friends at the ballpark and take advantage of some great drink specials. Our players certainly feed off the energy of the crowd."

Each Thursday home game will also have a theme associated with it to spike up the night even more and help appeal to the crowd in the ballpark. There are six Thursday home games slated for the program. There is a Thursday game on May 15, but it is a school day game, and is not included as part of the program and promotion. The six included in the Coors Light Brew Crew program are 7:05 p.m. first pitches with gates opening each night at 6 p.m. Tailgating in the parking lot is permitted. The games and themes are as follows:

June 5 vs Joliet Slammers - Summer St. Paddy's

June 12 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Kickin' It Country pres. by Twisted Tea

July 10 vs Evansville Otters - Y2K pres. by White Claw

July 31 vs New Jersey Jackals - Squid Games

August 7 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - College Colors Night pres. by Deep Eddy Vodka

August 21 vs Evansville Otters - 90s Night

For more info and a form to register visit the team website or call 866-456-WILD (9453) or 724-250-9555 to speak with a ticket representative.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

