Brooklyn FC Falls to Napoli in Competitive Friendly During Italian Training Camp

February 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Agnone, Italy - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women's continued its preseason preparations with a competitive international friendly against Napoli Women, falling 2-0 at Civitelle Stadium on Wednesday. The match marked an important step in Brooklyn FC's training camp in Italy, a trip made possible through its connection to the Club Underdog network and ownership ties to Campobasso FC.

Napoli, currently competing in Italy's Serie A, capitalized on key moments to secure the victory. Marija Banusic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, while Klara Andrup sealed the result in the 74th. Brooklyn FC had an early chance to take the lead, with Mackenzie George creating a dangerous opportunity in the third minute, but was unable to convert.

"The team had a productive training camp in Italy, where we focused on our tactical strategies and experimented with different approaches," said Brooklyn FC head coach Jessica Silva. "This match was a great test, providing valuable lessons to take forward. The camp has equipped us with a clear action plan for the remaining two weeks in New York, which is crucial as we prepare for our first game against Tampa."

Brooklyn FC's international training camp reflects the club's expanding presence in global football, made possible through the Club Underdog network, a subsidiary of North Sixth Group. Under Club Underdog, North Sixth Group operates Brooklyn FC alongside historic European clubs Campobasso FC and Dagenham & Redbridge FC.

Starting XI - Brooklyn FC

Purcell, Pickard, Hill, Pantuso, Rosette (c), Pluck, Kroeger, Garziano, Scarpelli, Grabias, George

Second-half substitutions: N. Smith, Miller, Scheriff, Elmore, Presley, Breslin, Yaple

Brooklyn FC Women's next match is against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, February 22. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 15. The complete spring schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

