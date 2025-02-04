Reigning CEBL Canadian Player of the Year Mcewen Rejoins Honey Badgers

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that former Honey Badger, CEBL Champion, and the franchise's all-time assist leader Koby McEwen has agreed to terms with the club for the 2025 campaign.

After two seasons with the Honey Badgers in 2022 and 2023, McEwen took his talents to Vancouver last summer. Helping lead the Bandits to the CEBL Championship game, McEwen took home the league's Canadian Player of the Year award, finishing the season averaging a career-high 17.9 points and shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

"Koby's decision to return home is a testament to the progress we're making as an organization," said Jermaine Anderson, General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations. "Not only does he embody everything we stand for, but he also played a pivotal role in leading our team to a championship in 2022 and has earned two prestigious CEBL awards. We're extremely excited to welcome him back in a Honey Badger uniform this season."

McEwen averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 28.6 minutes across two campaigns with the black and gold pinstripes. In addition to securing a championship ring in 2022 in his first professional season, he also took home the CEBL Sixth Man of the Year award.

During his second season with the Honey Badgers, the team's aspirations to go back-to-back fell short to Scarborough during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, however, McEwen put up a career-high 5.4 assists per game.

"After a lot of consideration, Brampton is ultimately where my heart lies," said McEwen. "I cannot wait to put the black and gold back on and try to get the team back to Championship weekend."

McEwen is coming off a short five-game stint with Jonava in Lithuania, during which he averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. His season was highlighted by a season-high 30 points and seven three-pointers on October 5 vs. Siauliai.

Across his three-year professional career, McEwen has played in 109 games professionally in five different countries, averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Prior to his time in Vancouver, McEwen teamed up with fellow CEBL guard Kadre Gray with Poland's GTK Gliwice. There, he continued to show his skills as a scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game, third best on the team.

McEwen played in seven games with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League during the 2022-23 season, but not before putting together an impressive string of five seasons at the collegiate level. Between Weber State, Marquette, and Utah State, he was named All-Big Sky Conference First Team, All-Mountain West Conference Third Team, and 2016-17 Mountain West Conference Rookie of the Year. In his senior season, he led the Big Sky in free throws made (173) and finished third in points (599).

McEwen is the first official signing for the Honey Badgers since the start of 2025 CEBL Free Agency on February 1. Sitting at 844 career CEBL points, McEwen is on pace to join the exclusive company and reach the 1000-point mark. He'll also enter the season 131 points behind former teammate Zane Waterman (653) for top spot in all-time points scored in Honey Badgers history.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 4, 2025

Reigning CEBL Canadian Player of the Year Mcewen Rejoins Honey Badgers - Brampton Honey Badgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.