Jalen Rose to Co-Host Historic Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Event

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, is proud to announce that NBA star, sports analyst, and philanthropist Jalen Rose will host the highly anticipated PVF All-Star Match alongside four-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East. The match will take place on Saturday, February 22, at the Fishers Event Center in the Indianapolis metro area, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Television Network.

Rose, a University of Michigan "Fab Five" legend and 13-year NBA veteran, has become a mainstay in sports media. He served as a lead analyst for ABC and ESPN for over 16 years and continues to have a multimedia presence. Rose has made an indelible mark as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, founding the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA) in his hometown of Detroit. JRLA, an open-enrollment, tuition-free public charter school, has been instrumental in providing college and career opportunities for young students, boasting a 97% high school graduation rate and 100% post-secondary acceptance.

Rose is also a proud volleyball dad. Both of his daughters, Gracie and Mariah, love the game. Mariah played through high school and Gracie currently plays for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"I am tremendously excited about co-hosting the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star match in my old stomping grounds in Indiana," said Rose. "I have so many great memories from my time in Indianapolis and I can't think of a better way to make new ones than to help bring pro women's volleyball to the world-wide stage with this first All-Star Match."

Rose's impact on sports, education, and media earned him the NBA's Bob Lanier Community Impact Award in 2024, and he continues to drive meaningful change as the Head of Talent and Athlete Relations for Fanatics Collectibles and as a Board Member of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.

"We are elated to have Jalen as one of the hosts for our inaugural All-Star Match. His ability to bring energy, insight, and excitement to the game, both as a legendary athlete and as one of professional sports most engaging voices, makes him the perfect fit," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "Jalen's passion for storytelling, mentorship, and growing the game aligns seamlessly with PVF's mission as we continue elevating professional volleyball in the U.S."

The history-making PVF All-Star Match will showcase the league's top talent, featuring players from all league teams and giving fans the chance to see professional volleyball at its finest. The event begins at 1:30 pm ET at the ultra-modern Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. Fan voting is underway for the All-Star teams and fans may make their selections here. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on ticket availability go to ProVolleyball.com.

