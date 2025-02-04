Pritchard Named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week

February 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard

(Grand Rapids Rise) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard(Grand Rapids Rise)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard has been named the Week 4 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports, as announced by the League office on Tuesday. She becomes the second consecutive Rise player to earn the honor, following Carli Snyder's selection for Week 3.

Prichard finished the week with 41 points (31 kills on a .352 hitting percentage, seven blocks, three aces) across two wins, recording 5.13 points per set. She had a Rise season-high 27 points (21 kills, five blocks, one ace) in a five-set victory over the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 30, then followed that up with 14 points (10 kills, two blocks, two aces) in a sweep of the San Diego Mojo on Feb. 2.

In her second season with the Rise, Pritchard has played an integral role in the team's franchise-record four-match winning streak, which has seen the team climb into a tie for third place in the PVF standings. The Frederick, Maryland, native ranks among the Rise's leaders this season with 66 kills (2nd), 80 points (2nd), 11 blocks (3rd) and three aces (T3rd).

This is Pritchard's first career PVF Player of the Week honor. She is the third player in Rise history to receive the League's weekly award, following Snyder and former Rise opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova, who earned the accolade for Week 4 last season.

As part of this recognition, Pritchard will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's recently announced partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

Pritchard and the Rise will return to action this Friday, Feb. 7 when they travel to Columbus to take on the Fury at 7 p.m. The match can be viewed on PVF's YouTube channel.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.