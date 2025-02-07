Dallas Trinity FC Signs Two Players on Loan from Washington Spirit
February 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that they have signed midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt from the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit to loan agreements through the end of the 2025 calendar year, pending league and federation approval.
TRANSACTION DETAILS:
Name: Deborah Abiodun
DOB: 11/2/2003
Height: 5'6"
Hometown: Oyo, Nigeria
College: University of Pittsburgh
Name: Tamara Bolt
DOB: 5/12/2003
Height: 5'9"
Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil
Last club: SC Internacional (Brazil)
Dallas Trinity FC returns to action for the spring season on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT, as they take on Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. Tickets can be purchased online.
