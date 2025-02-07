Dallas Trinity FC Signs Two Players on Loan from Washington Spirit

February 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that they have signed midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt from the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit to loan agreements through the end of the 2025 calendar year, pending league and federation approval.

TRANSACTION DETAILS:

Name: Deborah Abiodun

DOB: 11/2/2003

Height: 5'6"

Hometown: Oyo, Nigeria

College: University of Pittsburgh

Name: Tamara Bolt

DOB: 5/12/2003

Height: 5'9"

Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Last club: SC Internacional (Brazil)

Dallas Trinity FC returns to action for the spring season on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT, as they take on Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. Tickets can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.