Hurricane Make-Up Match Is a Florida Derby That Sets up Push for Playoffs

February 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club starts the second half of its season Saturday night with a home match rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton, taking on cross-state rivals Ft. Lauderdale United. Both teams are hovering right at the line of making the playoffs or missing out. The match will also celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5th) with special guests and ceremonies.

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

Saturday, February 8 | 7:00 p.m. | Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School

STORYLINES AHEAD OF TAMPA BAY SUN FC'S SPRING PLAYOFF PUSH

Hurricane Make-Up Match

As Tampa Bay continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes, the Sun will start their Spring schedule with a match rescheduled from October due to Hurricane Milton.

In-State Rivals

It's a Florida Derby, with the state's two teams squaring off for bragging rights. Ft. Lauderdale pulled off a gut punch to the Sun in their last match, with the Sun giving up a goal in the 92nd minute to turn a Sun win into a tie. Whoever wins Saturday will move into 3rd in the league-above the cutoff for making the playoffs.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

This week, we'll celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5th), as Tampa Bay's first women's pro sports team heads into the second half of the season. Saturday's match will feature special guests who've helped create opportunities for women and girls in sports in Tampa Bay.

Women's sports continues to be on the rise, with Naomi Girma just last week becoming the first-ever million-dollar women's soccer player.

New Players Take the Pitch

Joining Tampa Bay Sun FC ahead of the team's playoff push are defender Jordan Zade, forward Parker Goins, defender Victoria Haugen, defender Jaqueline (Jackie) Simpson, and mascot Solé.

Zade joins the Sun after an impressive collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She logged more than 5000 minutes and contributed to 21 goals over her four seasons at the school, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023), United Coaches All-Region Third Team (2023), and Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch (2024) honors.

Goins arrives in Tampa after having previously played for the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC. Goins made a name for herself during her time in college, helping the Arkansas Razorbacks win the 2021 SEC Regular Season Championship. She was named SEC Midfielder of the Year (2021) as a result of her contributions that season. She was also honored with United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team (2021) and First Team All-SEC (2019, 2020, 2021) recognition.

A four-year starter during her collegiate career at Virginia Tech, Haugen led the Hokies in minutes played in both her junior and senior years. After her senior season in 2024, Haugen spent time with the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL and represented the club in the first women's edition of The Soccer Tournament, helping her team reach the event's final round. Internationally, she has represented Norway in worldwide competition. Haugen brings additional stout defense to the Sun lineup.

After her collegiate career at the University of South Florida, Simpson took her talents overseas, playing professionally in Spain for UDG Tenerife, where she gained valuable international experience. In the fall, she joined the Sun as a training player, quickly making an impression with her work ethic and versatility. Her strong performance earned her a full-time contract, solidifying her place on the roster as she continues to make an impact on the team.

The Sun also unveiled their new mascot, Solé (pronounced "so-LAY"). She's a stylized lizard with bright colors, who is not just a mascot, she's the club's new "forever teammate." She has her own jersey and a role on her team that is just as important as all the others: supporting her teammates and the Tampa Bay community.

