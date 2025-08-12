Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center Named as Dallas Trinity FC Front-Of-Kit Partners

August 12, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center as the official front-of-kit sponsors with multi-year partnerships starting in the Gainbridge Super League 2025/26 season, marking an exciting chapter in the club's growing partnership network.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with organizations that not only lead in their respective fields but also share our passion for community," said Charlie Neil, President of Dallas Trinity FC. "Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center represent the very best of Dallas, and these partnerships bring strength, trust, and care to our badge-and to the fans who wear it."

Scottish Rite for Children, a renowned pediatric healthcare provider based in Dallas, will serve as the front-of-kit sponsor for the primary jersey and has been named the official pediatric healthcare partner of Dallas Trinity FC. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to youth, wellness, and community engagement across North Texas.

"This is an exciting moment for us!" says Scottish Rite for Children President/CEO Robert L. Walker. "Women's professional sports are reaching new heights, and we are honored to stand alongside these incredible athletes. As the official pediatric healthcare partner of Dallas Trinity FC, Scottish Rite celebrates not only their skill and dedication on the field but also the role they play in showing young people what is possible when you chase your dreams."

Joining Scottish Rite on the front of the club's kits is UT Southwestern Medical Center, which will serve as the front-of-kit sponsor for the secondary jersey and is recognized as the official health care partner of Dallas Trinity FC. UT Southwestern's world-class care and deep roots in the Dallas medical community have made it a fitting partner for the club, dedicated to excellence both on and off the pitch.

"UT Southwestern is proud to support Dallas Trinity FC and the broader mission of advancing health and excellence through sport," said Marc Nivet, Ed.D., M.B.A., Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement at UT Southwestern Medical. "As an academic medical center, we are committed to improving lives across our community - including through the care our faculty provide at Scottish Rite for Children. This partnership with Dallas Trinity FC reflects our shared dedication to empowering athletes and inspiring future generations through leadership, resilience, and teamwork."

Terms of the deals were negotiated by Sports Revenue Advisors.

DTFC, which made the semi-finals in its inaugural campaign last year, kicks off its second season of play on Saturday, Aug. 23 versus Spokane Zephyr FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tickets may be purchased here. All matches stream on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.