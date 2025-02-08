Blue Bombers Re-Sign Quarterback Chris Streveler

February 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler (6-1, 216; South Dakota/Minnesota; born: January 6, 1995, in Naperville, IL.) returns for a fourth season with the club (2018-19; 2024-25) after suiting up for 13 games last year before suffering a knee injury in the Banjo Bowl.

He made one start for an injured Zach Collaros in 2024, helping lead the club to a 25-16 victory over the RedBlacks and finished the year with 343 yards passing after completing 31 of 52 attempts for one touchdown and one interception.

Streveler also rushed 87 times for 272 yards and 10 touchdowns, a total which led the Blue Bombers and tied for the league lead with Tommy Stephens.

Streveler first signed with the Blue Bombers on May 4th, 2018, and was the club's starter to open the season just a few weeks later following the sudden retirement of Darian Durant and an injury to Matt Nichols near the end of training camp. That made him the first straight-from-college quarterback to start Week 1 for a CFL team since Anthony Calvillo with the Las Vegas Posse in 1994 and the first for the Blue Bombers since John Schneider in 1968. He threw for 11 touchdowns in his first season in Winnipeg while rushing for 10 more, making him the first Winnipeg QB since Matt Dunigan to hit double-digit touchdown totals through the air and along the ground.

During the 2019 championship run, he again stepped in for an injured Nichols and guided the club to a 3-5 record. His 726 yards rushing that year established a club record by a quarterback, eclipsing Ken Ploen's mark of 541, set in 1960.

Streveler started 12 games in 2018 and 2019 with the Blue Bombers, throwing for 2,698 yards with 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He then spent the next four years in the National Football League suiting up for nine regular season games and starting one during his days with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. Streveler also spent brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Streveler began his college career at the University of Minnesota, playing both quarterback and receiver before transferring to the University of South Dakota. In his two seasons with the Coyotes, he threw for 6,081 yards and 54 touchdowns.

