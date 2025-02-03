IFL Leading Rusher Heads to Jacksonville

February 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. with the Massachusetts Pirates

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the signing of running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. (5'8", 185 lbs), the IFL's 2024 leading rusher. Jimmie led the league in rushing yards with 1148 last season. With the addition of Robinson to the roster, the Sharks will add an explosive player to their backfield.

Robinson played the 2024 season with the Massachusetts Pirates, earning the IFL All-Rookie Team, Second-Team kick returner, and First-Team running back. Robinson totaled 1148 rushing yards for the Pirates on 248 attempts with 32 touchdowns last season. He also had 479 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. Robinson truly shined on kick-return for the Pirates where he returned 54 kicks for 1097 yards and 1 touchdown. By adding such an explosive player to the offense, the Sharks hope to make a splash in the 2025 season.

Robinson started his collegiate career at Mercer University in Georgia where he was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team. At Mercer, he played in 11 games as a true freshman and started in 7 of those appearances. Robinson ended his freshman season at Mercer with 233 yards and 1 touchdown.

After his time at Mercer, Robinson transferred to Bethune Cookman located in Daytona, FL. During his time with the Wildcats, he earned many accolades for his triumphs on the field. In 2018 and 2019 he was named to the FCS All-American team. In both of the same years, he was also named all-conference in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Robinson was a force to be reckoned with in the Wildcats run game. Over his career at Bethune Cookman, he averaged 8.5 yards per carry. However, he was also a threat downfield as a receiver where he totaled 753 yards and 8 TDs over his two seasons in Daytona.

